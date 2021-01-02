Dallas County Health and Human Services launches COVID-19 vaccination registration website

article

Dallas County Health and Human Services has launched a registration and pre-screening website for those looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The supply in Dallas County is limited at this time, but this will allow residents in phase 1A or 1B to register and be pre-screened to receive a vaccine.

This website is to receive the vaccine through DCHHS, and not other providers in Dallas County.

Those who register will then be notified about next steps once more vaccine doses become available.

Click here to visit the website.

"As more vaccine becomes available, we will work through the registration list and determine eligibility. We hope to receive additional allocations from the state soon so that we can continue to work with our partners and begin to meet the needs of our community and turn the corner in the fight against this virus," Dallas County Health Director Dr. Philip Huang said in a statement.