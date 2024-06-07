Dallas County files warrant against new suspect in Arlington officer's death

article

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office dropped the charge against one man and filed a warrant against another man for the death of an Arlington police officer.

The officer, Darrin McMichael, was riding a motorcycle off-duty last September when he was killed in a hit-and-run on I-20 in Dallas.

Sheriff investigators followed tips and leads to arrest Joshua Watson.

He was charged with a felony for an accident involving death.

However, they have now dropped that charge and released him.

Ryan Luckett

The new suspect is Ryan Luckett.

He is in jail in Mississippi for an unrelated case.