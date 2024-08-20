Dallas County fiber project will expand high-speed internet access

Dallas County is working to increase its digital footprint by expanding high-speed internet access to thousands of low-income homes.

The goal of the Digital Equity Project is to make high-speed internet available in 10 additional zip codes in Dallas County.

Zayo, a telecommunication infrastructure company, will construct a fiber optic network in those areas.

As of right now, there are about 24,000 households in Dallas County that don’t have access to the internet at all.

Families will receive access depending on their level of need.

Commissioners and Judge Clay Jenkins spoke about the undertaking.

"Broadband access to the internet can no longer be seen as a luxury in 2024. Access to the internet is a basic need like electricity, heat, and water," Jenkins said. "But there’s a digital divide in Dallas County, southern Dallas County. You can take the river or 30 if it were its own city. It would be one of the ten least connected cities."

The project is expected to take about two years to complete and has a price tag of about $30 million.

It’s being funded with American Rescue Plan Act money.

Zayo is also investing about $150,000 to fund 300 laptops and tech education for Dallas County students.