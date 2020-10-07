Dallas County facing a shortage of flu shots

article

As the flu season gets underway during a pandemic, health experts are urging people to get a flu shot. But at least in Dallas County, they’re in short supply.

Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang explained to county commissioners that he’s waiting on the next shipment of vaccines before scheduling more free flu clinics.

“You’ve got to give us more than we’re having problems with the supply,” Commissioner John Wiley Price questioned.

“How behind will we be in providing vaccinations as soon as possible,” Commissioner Elba Garcia asked.

“With the scheduled events we’ve had so far, we’ve almost accounted for all that we have,” Huang replied.

He told the Dallas Morning News he expects a shipment of 5,000 doses this month.

He encouraged people who have insurance to get a flu shot at retail or drug stores because many still have supplies available.