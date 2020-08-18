Dallas County ends contract with private COVID-19 testing lab

article

Dallas County is ending its contract with the company that runs one of the largest COVID-19 testing sites in North Texas.

Honu Management Group started administering tests at Eastfield College in Mesquite earlier this month.

Dallas County Commissioners used money from the federal CARES Act to pay Honu because it was taking too long for the federally run site to get test results back.

Honu promised results within 72 hours.

Earlier this month, commissioners questioned the company’s long turnaround times and the accuracy of the test results.

The site at Eastfield College will remain open.

Health care workers from Parkland Hospital will take over coordinating local testing at the end of the month.