Dallas County election official resigns one week before Super Tuesday

The number two person in charge of Dallas County elections resigned on Tuesday, just a week before Super Tuesday.

Wednesday afternoon, Dallas County administrator Daryl Martin informed Dallas County commissioners of the resignation of Robert Heard, the deputy elections administrator.

FOX4 spoke with Heard last month after learning that Dallas County had to spend $6 million to replace electronic poll books that were not compatible with other election equipment.

The email sent to county commissioners did not say why Heard resigned.