Dallas County down to just 32 available ICU beds as COVID-19 hospitalizations climb

article

The number of available ICU beds in Dallas County is getting alarmingly low. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in local hospitals continues to set records.

There were more than 2,800 patients hospitalized because of the coronavirus in the North Texas hospital region Thursday.

That’s an increase of 63 from the day before and represents more than 17% of the staffed hospital beds in the 19-county region.

It’s also the 11th straight day for North Texas to be above the governor’s 15% threshold for bar closures and occupancy restrictions.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins talked about the troubling trend.

"We are also concerned that of these patients about a third of our patients right now are ending up in ICU and a fifth of those on ventilators," he said. "The numbers once again are going against us so we must tighten up our behavior."

Advertisement

Dallas County Health Director Dr. Philip Huang said the county currently has only 32 available ICU beds.

"We’re all monitoring. We’re all very alarmed at it. The numbers if they go up further it will be even more critical," he said.

Jenkins said there are no plans to reopen the convention center to increase hospital capacity. Instead, hospitals will begin to use surgery suites or convert private rooms into double occupancy rooms if needed.

"Look, the way it works with our healthcare heroes is if they’re in a situation where they have to have people stacked on top of one another they’ll find a way to make it work but people should not be under the illusion that the care can be as good if we are far over normal capacity in our ICU and our hospitals," he said. "It’s not just about getting a bed or a ventilator. It’s about the human beings that are required to be around the clock help for that very sick ICU patient."

Both officials took the opportunity to remind people to wear masks any time they are indoors outside of their own home and avoid gatherings over the holidays.