Dallas County doctors encouraging people to get flu vaccine as flu season approaches

As the pandemic continues, we're entering another time of the year that's typically worrisome for doctors: flu season.

Because of everything we were all doing to try to keep COVID-19 away last year, the flu virus was virtually non-existent. But health officials who know how deadly flu can be are worried it could come back this season with a vengeance.

"We are always concerned about flu season every year," said Dr. Carolee Estelle with Parkland Hospital. "It can hospitalize and lead to ICU stays for many, many people."

Mask wearing, watching distance and washing hands kept influenza away during last year's pandemic peak. But now with less mask-wearing and more socializing, doctors are encouraging everyone six months and up to get a free flu shot from the county.

"Because we really don’t want to see those negative effects of the flu coming again, and we certainly don’t want to see it on top of the COVID that we have now as well," Dr. Estelle said.

During the six-month period in Dallas County from September 2020 through March 2021, there were only two confirmed flu cases and no deaths.

But in the previous same time frame from September 2019 to March 2021, Dallas County had over 18,000 cases and 25 deaths.

Parkland Pediatrician Dr. Cesar Termulo lost his 16-year-old daughter to the flu in January 2020.

Teresa Reese Termulo was perfectly healthy and vaccinated but was hit with a strain not in the vaccine. Still. Dr. Termulo is for you getting a flu shot

"Would you get on I-35 without wearing a seatbelt? You wouldn’t," he said. "But there are people not wearing a seatbelt. So I think it’s the same with a flu shot. A flu shot is going to prevent a lot of people from some complications, even death."

"In light of COVID and the detriment that all the respiratory viruses can cause, maybe more people this season will go ahead and get that flu vaccine," Dr. Estelle said.

Parkland patients can make an appointment and get a flu shot. But starting on Wednesday, no appointment is needed for any Parkland community-oriented primary care facility.

Starting Oct. 9, the county hospital will have pop-up locations drive-through flu vaccines across Dallas County.