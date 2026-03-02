Dallas County Democrats set record number of early votes

The Brief About 2.5 million Texans voted early in the 2026 primary elections, according to the Texas Secretary of State. Democrats outpaced Republicans in early voting. In Dallas County, nearly 188,000 Democrats voted early, a record for the county and the most since 2008. Democratic Senate candidates continued to travel on the campaign trail on Monday, the final day before election day on Tuesday.



Nearly 2.5 million Texans voted early in the 2026 primary elections, with Dallas County setting a record with the number of Democrats who voted early.

Huge early voting numbers

By the numbers:

The Texas Secretary of State said that nearly 2.5 million Texans voted early in 2026. According to those numbers, Democrats outpaced Republicans in early voting.

In Dallas County, nearly 188,000 Democrats cast early votes, a record for the county.

FOX 4's Steven Dial says those numbers rival 2008, when Barack Obama was on the ticket.

Democratic Senate candidates continue to campaign

Big picture view:

With election day on the horizon, both Democratic candidates for Senate continued to campaign on the road to pick up last-minute votes.

"Six years ago they told me I would not win. Everyone who could endorse against me did but the people said otherwise," Jasmine Crockett, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said.

"I am the only candidate who has been in a competitive general election. I am the only candidate who has flipped a seat like this," James Talarico, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said.

What early vote turnout means for election day

What they're saying:

With so many Democrat voters turning out to vote early, what does that mean for voting numbers on election day?

"Typically, about 60 percent of the Democratic vote is cast early and the rest on election day," Mark Jones, a political analyst at Rice University, told FOX 4's Steven Dial.

"I suspect Democrats are front loading more than normal, so about 35% on election day, but in a close race between Jasmine Crockett and James Talarico, that election day turnout can spell the difference between victory and defeat."

Record turnout from Black voters has also been seen during early voting.

"One of the reason why the candidates are in Houston today is to get those Black voters who haven't voted to vote on election day, with Crockett banking heavily that the African American community will come out in force to support her," Jones continued.