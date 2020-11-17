Dallas County COVID-19 hospitalizations have tripled since September

article

Dallas County is seeing a sharp increase in hospitalizations as well.

The occupancy numbers have nearly tripled since late September.

They went from 252 COVID patients on Sept. 30 to 691 on Tuesday.

The number of available ICU beds is going down from 81 on Sept. 30 to 49 on Tuesday.

Still, the debate is about enforcement and whether business capacity rules and fines for not wearing masks are practical.

“It's a lot easier to tell if the thing is opened or the thing is closed, rather than it's at 75% or it's at 50%. And I think too many folks in the community, that's unacceptable,” said Dallas County Commissioner J.J. Koch. “The government's going to have to meet you halfway and make sure 50% is enforced so we're not killing all these businesses in the curing, essentially.”

Advertisement

County Judge Clay Jenkins is blaming gatherings in homes and at restaurants and bars for accelerating the spread, but the county's official public data does not identify sources of transmission