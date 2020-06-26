Dallas County could limit outdoor gatherings before July 4

article

Dallas County is preparing to issue an order that will restrict the size of outdoor gatherings over the Fourth of July holiday.

County Judge Clay Jenkins said no more than 100 people should be in the same place at once.

But, he no longer has the power to issue orders related to the coronavirus on his own. The full Commissioner’s Court must vote to pass the measure.

Jenkins plans to bring the commissioners together as soon as possible for a vote.

RELATED: Coronavirus Continued Coverage