Dallas County breaks record for daily COVID-19 cases reported, 298

Dallas County again set a new record for daily cases reported of COVID-19 on Friday.

Health officials reported 298 cases and 10 deaths, a continuation of a spike in cases all week.

The good news was that ICU admissions and emergency room visits for coronavirus remain flat in Dallas County.

“I cannot stress to you how important it is for everyone to know their status who are attending large gatherings so that they can protect themselves, those around them, their families and our community,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Jenkins held a press conference on Thursday urging protesters to not forget about the pandemic and try their best to march safely.

“If you do go to a protest, please bring your mask or wear one that my office, through a partnership w/ the Dallas Mavericks, will provide to you,” Jenkins said.

The ten deaths on Friday were: a Dallas woman in her 20’s, a Dallas woman in her 60’s, an Irving man in his 70’s, a Carrollton man in his 70’s, a Dallas man in his 80’s, an Irving man in his 80’s, two Dallas women in their 90’s, a Dallas man in his 90’s and a Dallas woman in her 100’s.

There have been 11,541 confirmed cases and 260 deaths since the pandemic began in Dallas County.

Elsewhere in North Texas, there were 122 new cases and one new death reported Friday in Tarrant County for a total of 5,985 cases and 174 deaths.

