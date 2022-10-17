Dallas could soon do more to manage coyotes in the city

Dallas leaders will detail the next phase of their plan to manage coyotes in the city.

The plan started in June when a toddler was attacked by a coyote in the Lake Highlands area. The city set up a hotline to report sightings.

So far, it has reportedly received more than 800 calls about coyotes within the city limits and more than 50 from outside the city.

Four coyotes have been euthanized. All tested negative for rabies.

During Monday’s meeting, leaders will go over the next phase of the plan.

The city council’s quality of life, arts and culture committee is considering a website to help track animal sightings. It may also look at a "no feeding" plan to address deterrence.

It seeks remind people not to feed pets outside, clean up bird feeders, remove fallen fruit from the ground and clear out any possible hiding spots near their homes.