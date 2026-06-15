Dallas convention center construction on hold over Oak Cliff bridge dispute

The Brief Dallas residents are upset over new convention center plans that would dead-end Jefferson Street and turn vital connecting bridges into one-way roads. The city council transportation committee refused to back down today and is still recommending that the entire project design go back to the drawing board. Project construction is currently on hold and it remains unknown exactly when the full city council will meet to vote on the future of the design.



Some Dallas residents are upset that the new Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center renovations are set to essentially cut off Oak Cliff from Downtown Dallas.

Dallas Convention Center plans facing backlash

What we know:

Last month, Dallas City Council members on the transportation committee told staff that they want the full council to consider sending the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center plans back to the drawing board.

Today, staff tried to get the committee to reconsider that recommendation, but council members stuck to their decision.

Right now the problem is that the Houston Street and Jefferson Street viaducts are both two-way bridges connecting Oak Cliff and Southern Dallas into and out of Downtown Dallas.

Local perspective:

The new convention center plans would cause Jefferson Street to dead-end into the convention center. The plans would also make each bridge one way.

City councilmember rejects push to save the design

Dallas city council member Chad West says that the design team never presented this change to council members, causing them to be blindsided when the plan was revealed in March.

"Basically, our lanes into and out of downtown would continue like they are now. But that doesn't work with design as conceptualized, and we are just learning that within the last few months," said Chad West of the Dallas City Council.

"Ultimately, the city council needs to decide whether to support residents or the tourism bureau. A solution we haven't come up with. Hope we can get there quickly."

Next for the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

What's next:

So now it's unclear when the full council will decide what to do. Time is likely of the essence since this issue puts the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center construction on hold.

The vote normally would not go before the council until August, after their July break, but it is also possible that the mayor calls a special meeting, which would bring it to council as soon as next Wednesday for either a briefing or a vote.