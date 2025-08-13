Dallas considers closing several library branches

The Brief The Skillman library in Northwest Dallas is once again facing closure. Four additional library branches could close next year because of budget cuts. The head of the Dallas Public Library believes the change is good and that the system needs an overhaul to keep up with the public's changing needs.



A beloved Dallas library is once again facing closure. And this time, it’s not the only location on the chopping block.

The city’s new library director believes the system needs an overhaul.

Dallas Library Closures

What we know:

As Dallas city council members discuss a proposed $5.2 billion budget, they are looking at ways to make cuts.

That includes closing the beloved Skillman Southwestern Branch Library in Northeast Dallas, along with four other branches.

The backstory:

Last year, neighbors fought to save the Skillman library. Council member Paula Blackmon helped to find one-time funding to keep it open.

What they're saying:

Library Director Manya Shorr said the city has reduced, then expanded library hours eight times over the past 15 years.

She recommends fewer locations with better, longer hours.

Shorr believes the city needs to re-imagine its library system based on what’s already proven to work.

"Pop-up libraries, book vending machines, retail locations," she said. "Bookmarks in NorthPark is a great example of a small nimble location that is booming that hasn’t been replicated."

What's next:

Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert said the four library branches that could close in next year’s budget have not yet been decided.

The only library currently slated for closure is the Skillman branch.