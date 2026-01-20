Dallas considers closing 4 more library branches

The Brief Dallas library officials have proposed closing the Oak Lawn, Arcadia Park, Skyline, and Renner Frankford branches to meet a $4.5 million budget reduction. The city aims to replace these neighborhood branches with seven "flagship" libraries featuring expanded hours and seven-day-a-week service. Some Dallas City Council members oppose the move, citing concerns over reduced walkability and the loss of essential after-school programs and polling sites.



Several Dallas public libraries are on the chopping block. It’s a move that continues to spark controversy.

What we know:

Dallas Libraries Director Manya Shorr said the city manager tasked her with cutting $4.5 million from the library’s budget over the next two fiscal years.

Her proposal includes closing the Oak Lawn, Arcadia Park, Skyline, and Renner Frankford branch libraries. The city already closed the Skillman branch library last year.

Instead, the city would create seven flagship libraries that are open seven days a week and until 8 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.

The other side:

The plan to shut down four additional libraries by this September did not go over well with Dallas City Council members.

Councilman Paul Ridley said the Oak Lawn library is a location that many of its patrons walk to.

"Why are you purposely not engaging the communities where you’re planning to close the neighborhood libraries?" he asked.

"Part of the mapping that you saw of the regional model is to pick strategic locations that were 10 to 15 minutes by car, that were near DART bus or rail stations, and fairly walkable," said Anne Harding, the vice chair of Dallas’ Municipal Library Board.

Ridley also expressed concerns about the children who go to libraries for after-school programs and the polling locations that would be impacted by the closures.

What's next:

Library supporters are urging the public to speak out.