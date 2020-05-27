Dallas considering property tax hike to make up for COVID-19 losses

article

Home and property owners in Dallas may pay for the pandemic with higher taxes.

The Dallas City Council is considering an increase of up to 8%.

That would make up for the loss of millions in sales tax revenue this year and next year, especially after many businesses shut down.

The state law that limits property tax increases has an exception for emergencies like natural disasters.

Still, some think Dallas needs to find another way to balance its budget.

“It’s deeply troubling that during this most uncertain time – as Texas faces staggering unemployment and a record number of small and mid-sized businesses struggling or closing – the Dallas City Council would consider raising taxes on homeowners and local businesses. Local government should be using all means possible to help our citizens and businesses in their recovery, not burden them even more. I strongly encourage the City of Dallas to do the hard work of solving their own financial problem by thoroughly examining and adjusting their spending habits, just as our families and local businesses owners have been required to do. It’s not the easiest way, but it’s the right way,” Texas State Rep. Morgan Meyer said in a statement.

The tax hike proposal is on the council’s agenda for Wednesday afternoon.