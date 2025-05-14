Dallas leaders undecided on proposed concrete plant near soccer complex

The Brief The owner of a Dallas small business has been following all the rules to build a concrete plant in an industrial area that already has other plants. The problem is that the city put a $30 million youth soccer complex in the middle of that industrial area. Now, some people are voicing concerns that a concrete plant might be too dangerous for the children who use the soccer complex.



Dallas City Council members are trying to decide if they should allow a concrete batch plant next to a city soccer complex. It’s a more complicated decision than it sounds.

What we know:

BJ Johnson, the owner of a small business concrete batch plant, has been following all the city’s rules, proposing his new plant in an industrial area.

Johnson already operates a batch plant in the city with a temporary permit. In his search for a permanent location, he applied for a permit to use the 500 acres at the northeast corner of Spangler Road and Manana Drive.

But that location is just two miles from Moneygram Park. Dallas put the $30 million youth soccer complex in the middle of an industrial area where other batch plants are already operating.

What they're saying:

Council members are describing the situation as a mess.

They are struggling with the decision because they said they recognize the need for concrete batch plants to create the housing and businesses that Dallas needs. But they also know that a batch plant next to a $30 million soccer complex could endanger the health of children.

"We need to protect the health of our children. And our children’s health will be in danger if you vote to overturn what the zoning commission has recommended," said Dr. Barry Lachman, a pediatrician.

The other side:

"We proudly have been involved in city of Dallas projects like Red Bird Mall, Klyde Warren Park, and the Mill Creek Tunnel. We’re currently actively working on two city and sidewalk street repair contracts," Johnson argued. "We’re not adjacent to Moneygram Park. There are 20 acres of land between us, and I will remind everyone that the park was built on a landfill around existing batch plants."

What's next:

Dallas City Council members decided to delay a decision for two weeks.