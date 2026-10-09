Dallas community calls on city to return colorful trash cans

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The Brief The Highland Hills Community Liaison Association is calling on Dallas to return cartoon-themed trash cans removed by the transportation department over location issues. Community organizers spent a $2,000 city grant on the bins to fight litter and say they followed installation guidelines before the sudden removal. Organizers are willing to relocate the cans if the city agrees to return them.



A Dallas community is calling on the city to bring back trash cans removed just weeks after they were installed.

What we know:

Back in September, the Highland Hills Community Liaison Association received a $2,000 grant from Dallas Code Compliance Services to help cut down on litter.

The group used the money to install colorful trash cans decorated with cartoon characters.

But organizers said the city’s transportation department determined the cans were in the wrong locations and removed them.

Now the group wants the city to bring the trash cans back.

What they're saying:

The association is urging city leaders to return the trash cans to the Highland Hills neighborhood.

Organizers said they followed the city’s installation guidelines and believe the removal was a waste of grant money.

"To take something so simple as a trash can that has been there over two months? That's ridiculous. And why is that ridiculous? Because it hadn't been vandalized. The community actually liked it. It was something that the kids that would walk by from schools and parents would be at the stoplight and the kids liked to see something beautiful," said Jayla Godbolt with the Highland Hills Community Liaison Association.

The organizers said they are willing to work with the city to find appropriate locations for the colorful cans.

The other side:

FOX 4 reached out to the city council representative for the neighborhood but has not yet received a response.