Dallas council vote to possibly fire city manager T.C. Broadnax moved to next week

article

The Dallas city manager will get another week before a talk about his future with the city.

A meeting with T.C. Broadnax was moved from June 15 to next week.

There's been conflict between the council, which runs the city, and the city manager, who manages the day-to-day operations. Things got tense in 2020 over police overtime funding. But the last straw was apparently the long delays in issuing building permits.

Mayor Eric Johnson said he and council members will talk about issues including the persistent problems in issuing building permits.

There was also the loss of millions of pages of police reports.

RELATED: Dallas council could vote to fire city manager T.C. Broadnax

"Now is the time to focus on our future and not create a divisive dialogue. We have major projects, events, programs, and initiatives by the city that will impact on the viability of our business entrepreneur community, corporate relocations, building convention planning, and building of our convention center," said Beatrice Martinez, chairwoman of the Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Broadnax said in statement last week that periodic performance reviews are critical to demonstrate progress.