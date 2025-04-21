Dallas City Council working to prevent traffic from viral Christmas decor

article

The Brief After a Dallas home went viral for its Christmas lights display, Dallas city council members are working on a plan to help prevent internet-generated traffic jams from clogging residential streets. On Monday, Dallas city council members discussed how to prevent similar viral neighborhood attractions in the future, without hindering traditional Christmas lights displays. The director of code compliance explained his department's power is limited, and noise complaints have a lower priority for police.



Last Christmas, TikTok videos turned a holiday lights display on Preston Hollow into a must-see attraction. People traveled from far and wide for the in-person look.

Dallas residents live on the same street as the mansion and just wanted to be able to go home without the traffic in the residential neighborhood.

After getting complaints from neighbors, Dallas City Council member Gay Donnell Willis alerted the Dallas Police Department.

Controlling traffic ended up costing more than $25,000 dollars to taxpayers.

Council members proposed capping the number of people who can visit a home over a period of days at 100.

"Extraordinary neighborhood events"

What they're saying:

"We are calling these extraordinary neighborhood events. It is really extraordinary neighborhood disruption," said Willis. "The proper place for commercial-sized decoration is not in a residential neighborhood."

Council members emphasized how they do not want to kill the holiday joy of future holiday displays.

"We don't want to disrupt people looking at lights or something like that. That is not all what this is about," said Willis. "We've got to find a solution where we are not putting neighbors in harms way and not letting someone bully neighbors and the city."

"I'm concerned that we end up becoming Grinches, stamping out anyone's holiday displays in an excess of zeal here. And so, rather than just being geared to light glare from Christmas displays which we experience all over my district," said Council member Paul Ridley.

Setting parameters for residential neighborhoods

Dig deeper:

Director of Dallas Code Compliance Chris Christian wants staff to define what is "excessive light" for house decor.

"Officer discretion would be a big piece, but we also want to provide a clear definition," he said.

Council members also want the city to address when exactly homeowners need to obtain permits for parties.

In September, it was the Dallas Police Department that shut down this massive house party at a short-term rental.

The director of code compliance explained his department's power is limited.

"I've researched cities across this country, and Code Enforcement is not the go-to enforcement arm for residential noise after hours, for the safety reason. It's typically handled by local law enforcement," said Christian.

But noise complaints have a lower priority for police.

What's next:

City staff will work to draft an ordinance to prevent viral neighborhood disruptions.

They plan to bring that ordinance back for a vote in June.