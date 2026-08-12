Dallas city council to vote on $960M bond package for November ballot

The Brief Dallas city leaders are considering a $960 million bond package that would be split into three propositions on the November ballot. The proposal directs $443 million to public safety projects (including a new police training facility), $500 million to the police and fire pension system, and $17 million to fleet maintenance. The Dallas City Council will vote Wednesday on whether to approve the package for the ballot despite pushback from some council members.



Dallas city leaders are deciding whether to put a nearly $1 billion bond package on the November ballot.

By the numbers:

City leaders are not looking to spend all the cash in one place. Instead, the $960 million bond package would be split up.

About $443 million would go to supporting public safety, including the construction of a new Dallas police training facility at the University of North Texas at Dallas.

It would also include moving 911 and emergency center operations out of the Dallas City Hall basement and would allocate money for a new Dallas police property room and evidence storage facility.

Another $500 million would go toward the Dallas police and fire pension system.

The remaining $17 million would be used to pay for upgrades to the city’s fleet maintenance facilities.

What they're saying:

District 12 Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn is not a huge fan of the bond proposal.

"I hope voters won’t give politicians $500 million of debt authorization for an uncertain future," she posted on social media.

She is calling on voters to not consider signing off on the proposal unless there’s a single proposal for just the new police academy.

District 7 Councilman Adam Bazaldua agreed, saying he is opposing the bond package every step of the way. He added that city leaders asked voters two years ago to approve money for similar projects and that the city needs to learn to live within its means.

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What's next:

The Dallas City Council will vote on the issue on Wednesday.

If it passes, Dallas residents will see three bond propositions on the November ballot.