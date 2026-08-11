Dallas proposes $5.7 billion budget with employee layoffs, funding for police

The Brief City Manager Kim Tolbert proposed a balanced budget that eliminates 296 positions—including 108 layoffs—due to slowing growth and rising costs. The plan slightly lowers the property tax rate, saving the owner of a median $347,000 home about $61 on average. While the budget funds police growth, council members voiced skepticism that high attrition will prevent the city from meeting mandated staffing targets.



The Dallas city manager on Tuesday outlined a proposed $5.7 billion budget that includes more than 100 layoffs. She said it marks a new era for the city with lower growth.

What we know:

City Manager Kim Tolbert explained that because costs are rising faster than revenue, this could be a painful season in a city that is accustomed to reliable growth.

Even so, Dallas City Council members praised her for presenting a balanced budget that for the most part keeps services the same.

The new budget does call for 108 employees to be laid off and a total of 296 positions to be eliminated.

It also cuts the city’s tax rate by a tenth of a penny for the 11th year in a row. So, if your home appraisal stayed the same, that would equal a $3 decrease for the owner of a median home.

But since Dallas appraisal values went down on average, the owner of a median home now valued at $347,000 would see a $61 tax decrease.

The state’s new cap on property tax revenue is not impacting the city this year because the growth from reappraised properties has not exceeded the 3.5% cap.

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What they're saying:

Tolbert said this likely won’t be the last tough budget yet. She called it the new normal as the city moves forward.

"For years we could rely on stable patterns, predictable growth, steady service demands, and a workforce model that did not change much from year to year. That era is over. Dallas has entered a period where change is the new normal, and we cannot run away from it," she said.

Dig deeper:

One area where the city is growing is the Dallas Police Department. By the end of 2028, Dallas is set to have 3,800 police officers on the force.

Councilwoman Cara Medelson questioned the city’s prediction, however, because the department currently only has 3,370 officers and attrition is continuing at a high rate.

"I’m very concerned we are being sold something that isn’t happening. To say we will end ’27 with 3,651 officers, I don’t know where you are getting that. We have 3,370 as of yesterday. We have higher attrition than the year prior. Hiring will not meet goals this year," she said.

According to Proposition U, which Dallas voters approved in 2024, if the city fails to reach or maintain 4,000 officers, lawsuits can be filed.

What's next:

Dallas budget discussions will continue for the next month.

The city council is expected to vote on a final budget on Sept. 16.