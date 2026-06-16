Dallas City Council to vote on $3M fund to explore new city hall locations

The Brief Dallas City Council will vote Wednesday on allocating up to $3 million to explore new locations to lease or buy for a new city hall and 911/311 call center. If approved, two to four relocation options are expected to be presented to the public in August, alongside a separate vote on what to do with the current city hall site. Ongoing legal battles and contempt-of-court accusations against certain council members will not delay Wednesday's vote, though a potential loss of quorum due to a World Cup match could alter the meeting's timing.



On Wednesday, Dallas City Council will decide if the city should spend millions of dollars to explore options for new city hall and 911-call center locations.

The vote tomorrow, if approved, would mean that the city manager could spend up to $3 million to explore new locations for the City of Dallas to lease, or buy, a new city hall location and a 911 and 311 call center.

Dallas considers $3M fund for new city hall search

What we know:

So the second vote in the process of leaving Dallas' City Hall will mean the Dallas City Council is invested in a potential move.

The proponents of leaving city hall argue that the vote is about transparency. They say that this is the step that will allow the public to eventually see about two to four different options for the new city hall location.

That will likely happen in August, at which time there will be a vote to approve one of the locations, while also voting separately about what happens to the old Dallas City Hall site.

Earlier, members of the Dallas City Council received a temporary restraining order preventing a similar vote from occurring last Wednesday.

Contempt accusations embroil city council

Local perspective:

There is still legal maneuvering underway right now. Two city council members filed a motion today accusing other council members of being in contempt of court.

These accusations stem from the motion made by councilman Chad West, which directed the Dallas City Manager to pursue options for the disposition of city hall. The plaintiffs are now asking that West and those bound by the temporary restraining order show exactly why they should not be held in contempt of court.

The earliest there can be a hearing on the motion is Friday, and it does not call into question the votes before the Dallas City Council tomorrow.

World Cup schedule could threaten meeting

Dig deeper:

The vote may happen a lot earlier in the day than last week's vote, because several city council members are planning to attend the England-Croatia World Cup match.

That could cause a loss of a quorum and there will be public speakers ahead of the debate on the topic.