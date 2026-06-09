Dallas City Council meeting blocked by judge over city hall redevelopment lawsuit

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The Brief Three members of the Dallas City Council sued the city in an attempt to stop Wednesday's council meeting from moving forward. They argued the city didn't give a meaningful notice about a special agenda item on the redevelopment of city hall. A Dallas Council judge agreed to issue a temporary restraining order, canceling the meeting. The future of the I.M. Pei-designed building has been in question since March, when Dallas City Council voted to explore options to leave the building and redevelop the land.



A Dallas County judge issued a temporary restraining order to block Wednesday’s Dallas City Council meeting on the redevelopment of city hall.

Dallas City Council meeting canceled

What's new:

Council members Adam Bazaldua, Paula Blackmon, and Cara Mendelsohn filed a lawsuit on Monday asking for the order. They accused the city of not following its own rules and not giving enough notice for the meeting.

Wednesday’s meeting was canceled because of the temporary restraining order.

What they're saying:

"Well, the ruling today was specifically about what it was that I filed, which was a violation of procedure. So, the substance of the city hall argument is not really up for debate. What the court ruled on today allowed for us to have sufficient time to get necessary information that I believe was not afforded to us before being asked to take a vote," Bazaldua said.

He and the two other council members are among those pushing back on the idea of leaving the current city hall.

Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert released the following statement after the meeting's postponement.

"We respect Judge Moye’s decision and will work to ensure that the posted agenda language complies with state law. We value and encourage continued public discussion of these items, as we have for the last year, and we look forward to receiving clear direction from the City Council on the next steps."

Dallas City Hall's future

The backstory:

The future of Dallas City Hall has been in question since March, when Dallas City Council voted to explore leaving the iconic I.M. Pei-designed structure.

Last Wednesday, experts from two different firms presented options to Dallas City Council that ranged from $530 million to $610 million. Those costs are strictly for repairs and not potential upgrades to the building.

The latest estimates are less than the $1.4 billion estimate to keep the iconic building from February, but more than AECOM's $304 million baseline repair estimate presented in May. The latter estimate included a 10-year plan for repairs.

City council members characterized the fight to save the building as a fight for Dallas itself.

"To me, it's no longer ‘save City Hall’. It's ‘save our city’," Councilwoman Gay Donnell Willis said. "It's been a hard week. We've had a lot of news this week. And, I think we need to not only hear from our experts, but we need to listen to our experts."

"It's not a debate about whether we love an old building, Councilman Adam Bazaldua said last week. "This is a debate whether Dallas has done right by our taxpayers, whether we keep our word protected assets, and, from a process designed to make predetermined outcome look inevitable."

Dig deeper:

The Dallas Mavericks were interested in redeveloping the land around Dallas City Hall for a new arena before opting to purchase land in Far North Dallas last week.

The Dallas Stars also announced their intent to build a new arena at the Shops at Willow Bend mall site in Plano last week, which would leave Downtown Dallas without a professional sports team by 2031.