Dallas City Council member was stuck in City Hall elevator Saturday morning

Dallas City Council member Gay Donnell Willis spent part of her Saturday morning trapped in an elevator at City Hall.

Willis documented the whole ordeal at the Marilla Street building on social media.

"May be taking a harder look at the City Hall maintenance budget as I rest between two floors this morning," Willis said in her first post shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Willis appeared to be in good spirits during the ordeal, joking about the request for a "dragon tool" and the possibility of climbing out of the top hatch in a t-shirt dress.

The City Council member was eventually able to make it out of the elevator around 10:20 a.m.

Willis thanked Dallas Fire-Rescue for helping her get out of the elevator.

"Now going to look at line item detail on City Hall maintenance," she said.

The City of Dallas released its $4.9 billion proposed budget for FY 2024-25 on Friday.

