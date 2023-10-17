Dallas reviews the practice of adding fluoride to its drinking water

article

A Dallas City Council committee is examining the longtime practice of adding fluoride to the city’s drinking water.

The Dallas Quality of Life Committee heard from a panel of experts about the practice, which started in Dallas in 1966.

Dr. Mary Swift, the past president of the Dallas County Dental Society, said a recent claim that fluoride is associated with a lower IQ is unsubstantiated.

But Councilwoman Paula Blackmon said she has reservations about the fluoride in the city’s water.

"Times have changed since the ‘50s. I think it is a fair question to ask if a practice in ’23 is still a good practice," she said.

"We can reach and prevent more decay with a community fluoride system than any dentist could ever reach," Dr. Swift said.

Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang explained that the CDC continues to review the practice and recently updated the recommended amount of fluoride in drinking water.

"There’s a lot of misinformation, scare tactics," he said.

Monday’s briefing was the first step in the conversation.

There are no plans yet to change the city’s policy.