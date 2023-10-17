Expand / Collapse search

Dallas reviews the practice of adding fluoride to its drinking water

By
Published 
Dallas City Council
FOX 4
FILE - A photo illustration of tap water in a clear glass drinking glass in West Reading, PA, on June 15, 2021. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images) article

FILE - (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

DALLAS - A Dallas City Council committee is examining the longtime practice of adding fluoride to the city’s drinking water.

The Dallas Quality of Life Committee heard from a panel of experts about the practice, which started in Dallas in 1966.

Dr. Mary Swift, the past president of the Dallas County Dental Society, said a recent claim that fluoride is associated with a lower IQ is unsubstantiated. 

Featured

City Council gets further information about financial trouble of Dallas Police and Fire Pension System
article

City Council gets further information about financial trouble of Dallas Police and Fire Pension System

Dallas City Council members received two grim presentations on the state of its civilian and uniformed pension systems.

But Councilwoman Paula Blackmon said she has reservations about the fluoride in the city’s water.

"Times have changed since the ‘50s. I think it is a fair question to ask if a practice in ’23 is still a good practice," she said.

"We can reach and prevent more decay with a community fluoride system than any dentist could ever reach," Dr. Swift said.

Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang explained that the CDC continues to review the practice and recently updated the recommended amount of fluoride in drinking water.

Featured

Dallas considers special $2 surcharge to pay for Fair Park upgrades
article

Dallas considers special $2 surcharge to pay for Fair Park upgrades

A Dallas City Council committee is considering options for how to pay for $600 million in upgrades and renovations to Fair Park.

"There’s a lot of misinformation, scare tactics," he said.

Monday’s briefing was the first step in the conversation.

There are no plans yet to change the city’s policy.