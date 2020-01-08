Dallas City Council approves $350K loan for luxury food store expansion in North Oak Cliff

article

The Dallas City Council approved a taxpayer-funded loan for a high-end food store to expand at a new location in North Oak Cliff's Bishop Arts neighborhood.

Royal Blue Grocery was initially set to receive, $700,000 in loans and grant money from the city. But vocal critics in North Oak Cliff argued a business that caters to affluent clientele shouldn't get grant money.

The grant was removed, but a $350,000 loan was approved.

As part of the deal, Royal Blue must also hold job fairs in Oak Cliff and West Dallas, pay a minimum $15 hourly wage and sell some of its products at affordable prices.

Royal Blue has existing stores in Downtown Dallas and Highland Park.