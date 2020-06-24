Dallas City Council allocates $7.3 million to house the homeless

article

The Dallas City Council gave the green light to what could be its most ambitious plan yet: to house the homeless.

The $7.3 million plan aims to rapidly house 300 homeless people in apartments for 24 months. About $500,000 of that money comes from the city's general fund. The rest is funded by grants.

The apartments will be scattered throughout the city, and the city is looking for landlords who are interested in participating.

Some Dallas city council members expressed concerns about how the city will continue to fund the plan after the grant money runs out.