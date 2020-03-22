Dallas Central Market employee tests positive for COVID-19

article

An employee at a Dallas Central Market location has tested positive for COVID-19.

H-E-B confirmed the employee, who works at the Central Market at Lovers and Grenville, is now quarantined at home.

The employee was last in the store on Wednesday, March 18.

No further details were release about what job the employee does, or whether the employee had close contact with anyone at the store.

"We are following guidance and advice from medical professionals and the CDC to make the best decisions regarding the health and safety of our Partners, customers and the communities we serve," the company said in a statement.