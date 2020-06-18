Dallas Catholic Diocese will resume Sunday masses on June 28

article

Many North Texas catholic churches will bring back in-person Sunday mass starting June 28.

The Dallas Catholic Diocese says its 77 churches in nine North Texas counties must remain at 50 percent capacity. Members will have to remain socially distant and are asked to wear masks.

The churches will be sanitized between services.

The diocese makes it clear Catholics are not obligated to attend mass in person and that livestreams will continue to be available.

There are 1.3 million members in the Dallas Catholic Diocese.