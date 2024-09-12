Dallas crime scene analyst killed in Fort Worth crash

The Brief Crime scene analyst Carmen Fletcher was killed in a car crash in Fort Worth last week. Fletcher, 34, wanted to become a police officer. A funeral for Fletcher will be Friday.



The Dallas Police Department is mourning the death of a crime scene analyst who worked alongside detectives to gather critical evidence to help build their cases.

34-year-old Carmen Fletcher was killed in a horrific car wreck last week in Fort Worth.

"Her job at the police department for crime scene was really her stepping stone. It was going to be temporary, but after she got into it, she just truly loved it. That it was just like a calling for her, something she really needed to do," said Lisa Miller, Fletcher's mother.

Miller said Fletcher's dream was to become a police officer.

Her mother always spoke with Fletcher on Friday evenings, Fletcher's day off, but not last Friday. A co-worker asked her about it.

"That was about 6:25, 6:30, something like that, and I said, well I'll call her when I get done," recalled Miller.

The very same time, her daughter was in a violent two-car crash in the 5200 block of Bryant Irvin Road in Fort Worth, killing Carmen Fletcher.

"I'm trying to get through day-by-day and just stay focused on her smile, her happiness and her joy of life," said Miller.

Fletcher graduated from Mesquite High School in 2008 and got a degree in Science from UT Arlington.

She worked as a crime scene analyst since 2015.

"She loved her job, kind of like a love-hate, she hated a lot of things about it, but she truly loved it. It was a passion. She was amazing at it," said Miller.

She loved going to Texas Rangers games.

"The last one we attended was in May and we got her a Corey Seager jersey from the giveaway. She was super excited about that," said Miller.

Fletcher was going to receive the Crime Scene Investigator of the Year Award from the North Texas Forensic Association at an event next week.

"She's been nominated multiple times and they finally told me that she was getting it and she didn't know that," said Miller.

The accident is still under investigation.

"I want people to know how amazing of a person she was and kind-hearted and to hug your family every day because tomorrow's not a guarantee," said Miller.

Visitation for Fletcher will be held at the New Hope Funeral Home in Sunnyvale.

Fletcher's funeral will be Friday at the First Baptist Church in Forney.

The Source FOX 4's Shaun Rabb spoke to Lisa Miller, Carmen Fletcher's mother, about her daughter.



