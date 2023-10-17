Paralyzed Dallas man reunited with woman who rescued him from burning car

A Dallas man in a wheelchair who was pulled from a burning car was reunited with the woman who saved him.

Last month, we shared Dennis Brown's rescue with you.

Brown was paralyzed following a shooting decades ago.

In September, he was driving his hand-controlled rental car when it began smoking and then burst into flames.

Brown was unable to get out of the car.

A woman who was in a house nearby saw what was happening and ran to help.

Tammi Arrington pulled Brown out of that burning car.

Arrington was visiting Dallas from Mississippi and says when the commotion of what happened died down the two did not have each other's contact information.

"I'd like to appreciate her for her heroic act," Brown told FOX 4 in September. "She went into harm’s way to save me. Dragged me out. I'd like to thank her."

The story spread nationwide and on Tuesday the two reunited for the first time since the rescue on ‘Sherri’.

(Source: Sherri/Debmar-Mercury)

Arrington went straight to Brown, giving him a big hug.

"Tammi, you're a hero," said Brown while fighting back the tears. "Words are not enough to describe you saving my life."

Arrington said that she never thought people would be calling her a hero.

"I think everybody is a hero, we just may never know if we saved somebody's life, even if it just a minor thing," she said.

Host Sherri Shepherd asked Brown what it means to have survived two brushes with death.

"It means a lot to me. It means I have a purpose," said Brown.

The pair say Tuesday's reunion was a long time coming.

Brown and Arrington said they plan to stay in touch and that they are now lifelong friends.

'Sherri' airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on FOX 4.