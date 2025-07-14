Arlington police investigate murder-suicide at hair salon

article

The Brief A 37-year-old man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Arlington hair salon. Police say the woman shot the man, a customer, then shot herself as officers arrived. The motive for the shooting is currently unclear, though the two were previously in a romantic relationship.



The Arlington Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Friday at a hair salon on S. Cooper Street.

Murder-Suicide at Arlington Hair Salon

What we know:

According to police, a 37-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman are both dead.

Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, July 11, officers were called to the hair salon in the 7800 block of S. Cooper Street to investigate a reported shooting.

Multiple witnesses told police a woman entered the salon and shot the man multiple times. He was a customer at the salon. He died at the scene.

As officers were pulling up to the salon, they saw the woman trying to leave the building. When she noticed officers, she went back inside and shot herself, police said. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the man and woman had been in a romantic relationship previously, but the motive for the shooting is unclear.

There were several people inside the business at the time of the shooting, but no other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has not released the identities of the man or woman.

The investigation is ongoing.