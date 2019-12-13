Dallas Black Police Association shows support for Police Chief Renee Hall

article

A local police association is rallying to support Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall.

It's all in response to a letter from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson that some interpreted as an attack on the way Chief Hall is running the Dallas Police Department.

This press conference was called to support the police chief.

The Black Police Association of Greater Dallas called for a press conference on Friday to support the police chief. They were joined by community members who believe that Chief Hall inherited the problem Dallas has with increasing violent crime and do not believe it is her problem alone to solve.

It comes after Johnson sent a letter to the city manager earlier this month asking the police department to present a plan to reduce violent crime to the city council next month.

Dallas has had 199 homicides this year. That is not only more murders than the city had last year. It is more murders than the city has had in over a decade.

“We have an uptick in crime, and there are those who want to blame the police chief. An uptick in crime is going to happen in every city in America at some point,” said DBPA President Terrance Hopkins. “There are issues with humanity. There are issues with parenting. There are issues with education, with jobs. It's not just a police problem.”

Advertisement

A retired Dallas police homicide sergeant also spoke saying that counting the number of homicides is not a way to evaluate a police chief.

Last week, Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata said that Chief Hall does carry some of the blame. He said that the violent crime taskforce she created isn't working.

Chief Hall was not at the press conference and has not spoken publicly in reference to the mayor's letter.