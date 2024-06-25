Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce giving out $30,000 in grants to minority-owned businesses

The Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce has grant money for building businesses.

The chamber and Office Depot teamed up for a program called ‘Elevate Together,’ looking to gift minority-owned companies.

Amber Jackson started Glitiz Optical five years ago.

"Glitz Optical is a luxury mobile concept," she explained. "We cater to clients who don't have a lot of time in their day. So we come to their home, their office or meet them at their local coffee shop."

An optician for 17 years, Jackson received a $5,000 grant last year that allowed her to expand her framework to making glasses.

"With those funds, we were able to cut out the middleman of having the lab because I also know how to cut the lenses," she said.

The grant came from the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Office Depot.

"This partnership really came from the Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber. They were already working with the Office Depot corporation," said Harrison Blair, president and CEO of the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce. "They said, ‘Hey, Harrison. The Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce would be a great partner for a program like this. Would you consider working with ODP?’ And they said they'll give you money that you can give away. You don’t have to twist my arm for a good time."

Last year was year one of the grant program. This year, again, Office Depot has given the chamber $30,000 to help small businesses.

The Dallas Black Chamber is accepting applications now for the Elevate Together grant. The deadline to get yours in is July 5.

"You never know yours might be the diamond in the rough, the needle in the haystack," said Blair.

For Lorin Carter's C-Suite Equity Consulting, the grant was a big help.

"We were one of the perfect candidates to receive the grant," she said. "The grant is all about addressing systemic barriers and racial disparities in business, and that’s exactly what we work to do in all of the things and the services that we offer."

"We've seen a lot of impact from it, so we're very excited about what it's doing," said Blair.