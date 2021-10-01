Dallas Big Brothers, Big Sisters urgently seeking more male volunteers

There’s an urgent need to find mentors for hundreds of children in the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program.

A majority of the children on the Big Brothers, Big Sisters waiting list in Dallas are boys.

The nonprofit is launching a campaign to try to shorten that list. It is hoping to recruit at least 30 men in 30 days.

Volunteers help empower the children though one-on-one mentoring.

Good Day FOX 4 talked to the president and a board member from the Dallas chapter.

"Some of our boys unfortunately wait almost two years to get a Big. Women just volunteer more. We need our men to come join us," said Jenny Harper, the president of Big Brothers, Big Sisters in Dallas.

"You’re going to get out what you put in and for me it was more so about having a gun feeling of wanting to give back in some form or fashion," added Joshua Bustos, a volunteer and board member. "Here we are two and a half years later. Me and my Little and our relationship has prospered significantly."

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer should visit bbbstx.org.

