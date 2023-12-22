Dallas bicyclist hit by car, killed, police say

A bike rider was hit and killed on the streets of Dallas on Friday morning.

Dallas police were called to S. Good Latimer Expressway and Dawson Street in South Dallas at about 7 a.m. for the crash.

Police say a driver hit a man on a bicycle, who later died from his injuries.

The driver stayed on the scene and talked to police.

No charges or information about the bicyclist have been announced at this time.