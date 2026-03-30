Dallas begins separation of Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center from Omni Hotel

The Brief Dallas began their multi-year redevelopment of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Monday by separating the convention center from the Omni Hotel. The project will transform the convention center and the surrounding area into a new, modern center that will better connect downtown to southern Dallas. Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert did not answer questions about another downtown Dallas development, the Dallas Mavericks' interest in using the current City Hall site for a new arena, during press for today's construction.



The City of Dallas began separating the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center from the Omni Hotel on Wednesday, a significant milestone in the multi-year redevelopment program of the building.

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center construction

What we know:

The construction that began on Monday on the convention center was part of a new phase of a project that will cost $3.5 billion to complete.

Dallas is separating the Omni Hotel from the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, and separating the portion of the convention center that will be used as the International Broadcast Center for the FIFA World Cup this summer, which will be housed in Halls A, B and C.

Construction on the KBH Convention Center

Halls D, E and F has already been demolished, with that construction having begun back in February.

The project will transform the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and the surrounding area into a new, modern convention center that will anchor a walkable mixed-use district that will better connect downtown to southern Dallas.

Rendering of the future KBH Convention Center

Dallas Mayor pro tem Jesse Moreno told reporters the redeveloped area will include new green spaces and dining options, aiming to serve convention goers, families and those who work in downtown Dallas.

What they're saying:

"Our job is to execute on the direction of our city council," Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert told reporters during today's construction.

"This convention center is an anchor. But what surrounds it, we know, is even as critically important," she continued. "We understand the need to create a district, a place where conventions happen alongside housing, dining, entertainment, and programmable green space that connects downtown, southward."

Future of City Hall, Mavs' new arena site murky

Dig deeper:

Tolbert did not answer questions about last week's comments by Dallas Mavericks CEO Rick Welts regarding the team's interest in the current Dallas City Hall site as a location for a new arena.

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Welts told an audience last Friday that Tolbert had reached out to him "over a year ago" regarding the use of Dallas City Hall's location for the new arena.

"Listen, over a year ago, City Manager Tolbert came to us and said, ‘Look, I gotta move out of city hall, I can’t afford to operate what we do in that building, going forward for the taxpayers," Welts said.

Tolbert left the podium while comments on the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center project were still being made.

Moreno spoke to FOX 4's Lori Brown about any concerns with Welts' comments.

"I have not had an opportunity to speak to our city manager. But what I do believe it's clear is that the city manager takes direction from the city council, and we expect that to continue happening," Moreno said.

What's next:

The construction on the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2029.