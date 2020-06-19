Dallas bar’s alcohol permit temporarily suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols

article

A Dallas bar's alcohol permit has been suspended for failing to follow protocols aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says Marty's Live on Maple Avenue in Oak Lawn had its license suspended for 30 days.

Current state regulations require 50 percent customer capacity for bars and 75 percent for restaurants.

"Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority," TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. "We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions."

Marty's Live is one of three bars in the state to have its permit suspended.

The other bars that also received violations were Werk Bar in El Paso and Elevate Night Club in McAllen.

If any bar is in violation for a second time, they will receive a 60-day permit suspension.

Advertisement

The TABC says agents have inspected more than 3,000 locations across the state and found most businesses were following the rules.