Dallas Baptist University threat prompts evacuation, closures

The Brief Dallas Baptist University canceled all classes and evacuated its campus on Thursday morning following reports of a potential threat. The university closed the campus out of an abundance of caution while working with local law enforcement to assess the situation and ensure community safety. The specific nature of the threat remains unknown, though officials stated there is currently no confirmed indication of immediate danger.



What we know:

Students and staff were ordered to evacuate on Thursday morning as police worked to investigate the threats.

In a statement, DBU said that while there is no confirmed indication of immediate danger, it was proactively assessing the situation.

The university also said it was working closely with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of the community.

The campus was closed on Thursday out of an abundance of caution.

What we don't know:

DBU did not share any details regarding the nature of the threat.