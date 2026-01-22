Dallas Baptist University threat prompts evacuation, closures
DALLAS - Dallas Baptist University canceled classes on Thursday due to threats involving the campus.
What we know:
Students and staff were ordered to evacuate on Thursday morning as police worked to investigate the threats.
In a statement, DBU said that while there is no confirmed indication of immediate danger, it was proactively assessing the situation.
The university also said it was working closely with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of the community.
The campus was closed on Thursday out of an abundance of caution.
What we don't know:
DBU did not share any details regarding the nature of the threat.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a statement from Dallas Baptist University.