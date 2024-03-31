Dallas police working to find attempted sexual assault suspect

Dallas police are seeking help from the public to find the man who tried to sexually assault someone in the early morning hours of Easter.

This happened at about 2 a.m., in the 5900 block of Arapaho Road.

The victim said she was near a vehicle outside her apartment, when a man overpowered her from behind and tried to sexually assault her.

She was able to get free, and the suspect then ran away.

Police said the suspect is about 5’6", skinny, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and no shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.