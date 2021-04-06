Dallas area landscaper uses stimulus money to build gardens for low-income families

article

A North Texas landscaper is using his stimulus check to help others learn to grow their own food.

Neale Mansfield started an initiative called "Backyard Gardens DFW."

He and other volunteers are installing raised vegetable gardens for low-income families.

He said it’s one way to make healthy food more attainable.

One family is looking forward to what they will grow.

"We are going to be planning to plant cilantro, right Isaiah? And tomatoes, okra. We talked about okra, vine tomatoes, as well as sweet tomatoes," the homeowner said.

"Hopefully what we’re doing here can be inspiring for somebody. We’d love for people to come alongside us, donate or maybe give up some of their time," Mansfield said.

To nominate someone for a garden or to donate to the cause, visit backyardgardensdfw.com.