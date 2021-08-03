Dallas Arboretum admission is just $2 for August and Pepper Palooza

The Dallas Arboretum is hoping spicy food and some great deals will bring more people to the gardens in the Texas heat.

Admission during the month of August is just $2, which is quite a drop from the usual $17.

But for those who like heat, the arboretum will host what it calls Pepper Palooza.

The celebration of all things spicy runs from Aug. 13-23 and will include daily samples, vendors and cooking classes with hot peppers.

Pepper Palooza events are included with the price of admission.

Parking at arboretum is $5 in August.

LINK: www.dallasarboretum.org