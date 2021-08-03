Dallas Arboretum admission is just $2 for August and Pepper Palooza
DALLAS - The Dallas Arboretum is hoping spicy food and some great deals will bring more people to the gardens in the Texas heat.
Admission during the month of August is just $2, which is quite a drop from the usual $17.
But for those who like heat, the arboretum will host what it calls Pepper Palooza.
The celebration of all things spicy runs from Aug. 13-23 and will include daily samples, vendors and cooking classes with hot peppers.
Pepper Palooza events are included with the price of admission.
Parking at arboretum is $5 in August.
LINK: www.dallasarboretum.org