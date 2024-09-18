Dallas approves $4.97B budget, including property tax rate cut

The City of Dallas passed a $4.97 billion annual budget, which includes a lower tax rate for homeowners.

The city's property tax rate was cut by a little over three cents. Dallas describes it as the largest property tax cut in its history. Rising appraisals mean Dallas homeowners will still likely pay more.

It also includes another increase in the homestead exemption for senior citizens and disabled residents.

The budget includes a $78.6 million increase in spending on police and fire.

Part of that money will go to hire 250 more police officers in 2025.

The budget also includes $129 million for street and sidewalk maintenance and $48 million for park maintenance, including $1 million for new parks, trails and facilities.

It also includes $202.5 million for the struggling Dallas Police and Fire Pension Fund.

(Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

City council approved the budget by a 15-0 vote.

The next fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.