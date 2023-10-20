Dallas apartment residents concerned about consistent car break-ins

People at a Dallas apartment complex say someone's been breaking into their cars for months.

One resident says she found four cars one morning with shattered glass, but some victims believe police don't have a clear picture of how bad the issue really is.

"Somebody just ‘boom, boom, boom’ all the windows," said resident Chelsea Thomas.

Thomas remembers coming out of the Fitzhugh Urban Flats Apartment to broken glass on the street.

"They got almost every car on the street," she said.

Thomas couldn't recall the exact date, but says it happened within the last month.

"I don't leave my car out here, I recommend nobody do that," she said.

Bianca Ramirez was out walking her dog when she saw four cars with smashed windows.

She took these photos to alert her friends who live nearby.

"It made me very cautious and aware. Just wanted to let my other friends know, hey this is happening. Don’t know if your car got broken into, but make sure that you’re locking it and putting everything inside," Ramirez said.

Ramirez says a Dallas patrol car has parked on the street for the last week.

"I’ve noticed on my night walks they just patrol the area," she said.

Another resident, Adam Worksman says he's noticed it too.

"It recently made an appearance over the last week after all the break-ins over the last three weeks," he said.

FOX 4 asked Dallas Police for the number of reported break-ins at the Dallas complex over the last month.

DPD says they only have two reports, but Worksman says it's a lot more.

"Every two to three weeks we see 10 to 20 cars are hit through these streets, the parking garages, my car has been broken into," he said.

Worksman says people likely don't report the break-in because DPD won't come out to the scene.

When his car was hit, the window wasn't broken, so he believes they broke in by other means, like an electronic device.

"I had locked it at like 6 p.m., middle of the week. I come out the next day and all my papers that were in the glove box are all over my car, lights are on in the interior, and I’m like that’s kind of odd. Oh wow, not how I left it and I just got robbed," he said.

On the Dallas Police website it says about 50 vehicles each day are broken into and property is stolen.

These reminders might be familiar to most, but Dallas police say to prevent yourself from becoming a target take all your belongings out of your car and hide any property you can't take with you.