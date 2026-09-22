Residents in the dark on timeline to return to Turtle Creek apartment complex after gas leak

The Brief A gas leak discovered at the Factory Design District Apartments in the Turtle Creek neighborhood of Dallas forced a building-wide evacuation on Friday, September 18. As of Tuesday, September 22, Atmos Energy technicians continue to work on gas readings being detected outside the building, and residents remain displaced. Residents who spoke to FOX 4 expressed frustration about the lack of clarity from Atmos Energy on when they'll be able to return home.



Residents of a Turtle Creek apartment complex still don't know when they'll be able to return home after a gas leak forced a building-wide evacuation last Friday.

Turtle Creek apartment gas leak

What we know:

On Friday, September 18, Atmos Energy crews conducting routine inspections discovered an outside gas leak at the Factory Design District Apartments, located at 120 Turtle Creek Boulevard.

The inspection followed an unrelated kitchen fire on the fourth floor earlier that afternoon, which was quickly extinguished by the building's sprinkler system and firefighters with no injuries reported.

Although no gas was detected inside the five-story, 325-unit building—which is about 90% occupied—precautionary measures forced a mass evacuation and a shutoff of building power.

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Dallas Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer Jason Evans confirmed that Atmos technicians successfully capped both the primary 16-inch gas main and a parallel 3-inch main, stopping the active leak Saturday evening.

No gas readings were being picked up inside the building as of Sunday afternoon. However, Atmos technicians were still picking up small gas readings outside the building after capping the gas lines.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue unit remains on site as Atmos technicians continue their work.

What we don't know:

Atmos has not provided a date when residents at Factory Design District Apartments will be able to return to their homes.

An initial Tuesday estimate by Atmos for residents to return home has passed without an update on a potential reopening.

What they're saying:

"I haven't heard anything back from any of my emails I've sent out. I've gotten nothing back."

Carlton Vernon, who moved into the apartment on the day the leak occurred, is frustrated with the lack of a timeline to return home.

"I have been emailing constantly. Probably every other hour."

Some residents, accompanied by DFR and Atmos representatives, have been able to retrieve their belongings from inside the building since no gas has been detected inside.

However, resident Acacia Harris tells FOX 4's Lori Brown the evacuation has caused her to lose her supply of frozen breast milk, which had been building for months.

"And who's going to give me the time back for the late-night pumps or make sure that my baby has what she needs in this situation? No one can give me that time back. No amount of money could recoup," Harris said.

Acacia Harris

Still, she's glad Atmos technicians discovered the leak. In May, an undiscovered gas leak caused an explosion at The Clyde Apartments in Oak Cliff, killing two adults and one child.

"I felt grateful as well that in the area that I'm in, I have a fire station literally maybe 100 plus feet away that can get to us pretty quickly."

Atmos Energy statement

Atmos Energy provided the following statement to FOX 4 regarding the gas leak:

On Friday, Sept. 18, Atmos Energy technicians identified a natural gas release near 120 Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas. As a precaution, natural gas service to the area was turned off, and a nearby apartment complex was evacuated by emergency personnel. Atmos Energy crews made the necessary repairs.



Atmos Energy has continuously monitored the area, and vapor extraction units (VEUs) have been strategically placed throughout the area to create air flow underground and expedite the ventilation of any residual natural gas.



We have made accommodations and offered additional resources to evacuated residents. For information about filing a claim, please visit our website at atmosenergy.com/claims . Residents may experience traffic delays in the area and should seek an alternate route.



The safety of our communities, our employees, and our system is our highest priority. We appreciate Dallas Fire Rescue and the City of Dallas for their support.

What's next:

As of Tuesday afternoon, residents of the Factory Design District Apartments remain displaced due to the gas leak.

Atmos did not respond to FOX 4's request for comment on when residents will be allowed to return to their homes.