Dallas Animals Services: Foster families needed for kittens and adult cats

Dallas Animal Services is looking for people to foster cats and kittens with the shelter over capacity.

DAS says for the first time in a long time, their cat capacity percentage (155%) is higher than the dog capacity percentage (136%).

To help lower those numbers, the shelter is looking for foster families for both kittens and adult cats.

This weekend alone, 153 dogs and 116 cats came to the shelter.

(Source: Dallas Animal Services)

43 dogs were returned to their owners.

DAS also says that adoptions for both dogs and cats are free for people looking for a longtime furry friend.