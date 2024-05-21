Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Animals Services: Foster families needed for kittens and adult cats

Published  May 21, 2024 8:41am CDT
Dallas
Sarah Sheek, the Assistant General Manager of Community Engagement for Dallas Animal Services says that DAS is struggling with high capacity. There is a surge in overcrowded shelters across the country.

DALLAS - Dallas Animal Services is looking for people to foster cats and kittens with the shelter over capacity.

DAS says for the first time in a long time, their cat capacity percentage (155%) is higher than the dog capacity percentage (136%).

To help lower those numbers, the shelter is looking for foster families for both kittens and adult cats. 

This weekend alone, 153 dogs and 116 cats came to the shelter.

(Source: Dallas Animal Services)

43 dogs were returned to their owners.

DAS also says that adoptions for both dogs and cats are free for people looking for a longtime furry friend.