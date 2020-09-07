Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs to begin virtual learning Tuesday, other districts return to the classroom

In-person learning starts Tuesday in a number of school districts across North Texas. The two largest districts – Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs – will start online-only.

Both the Dallas and Fort Worth school districts have spent the past few weeks getting tens of thousands of devices and mobile hotspots out to students for the first day of school.

Fort Worth ISD has distributed more than 42,000 Chromebooks and 21,000 hot spots. Meanwhile, Dallas ISD has distributed more than 60,000 Chromebooks and iPads to students since August.

“For now, your classroom will not look or feel like normal. But one day it will again,” Fort Worth ISD said in a video.

In-person classes are not expected to begin in Dallas or Fort Worth for at least four weeks.

But at least 25 other school districts will welcome students back into the classrooms Tuesday. Garland, Lewisville, Richardson and Denton are among the largest districts starting in-person learning.

In Lewisville, face coverings will be required for all students in open areas, hallways and the classroom when six feet of distancing is not possible. Students are also asked to do a self-check of symptoms every day before school.

The district has set up extra hand sanitizing stations and students will eat their grab-and-go lunches distanced in the cafeteria or in their classrooms. No visitors or outside food deliveries during lunch will be allowed.

Richardson ISD is welcoming students back into the classroom in a staggered approach starting with elementary students first on Tuesday.

But going back to school will look different starting with the moment students arrive on campus.

“Please do not gather in groups or unnecessarily leave vehicles,” Richardson ISD Superintendent Jeanie Stone said in a video.

Students are asked to complete an online screener for COVID-19 symptoms before heading to school and those who ride the bus are required to wear masks. They will be limited to one per seat unless sitting with a sibling.

“We need social distancing, and we need to model that. It’s one thing to restart in-person school. But if we want to be able to keep going long-term all year we simply must follow our health and distancing protocols,” Stone said.

In each district, students who want to continue learning from home can continue to do so.