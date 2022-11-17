Victim of Dallas air show plane crash remembered at vigil in Keller

article

A vigil was held Thursday night for one of six victims of Saturday’s Wings Over Dallas air show tragedy.

Terry Barker was remembered at Keller Town Hall, where he was a former council member.

Barker was one of the six men killed in Saturday’s crash during an air show at Dallas Executive Airport.

Before retiring in 2020, he was a pilot for American Airlines.

RELATED: Dallas air show plane crash: Retired Air Force pilot shares insight on investigation

He was remembered as a husband, father, grandfather, Army veteran, and friend.

"We are devastated," Barker’s colleague and friend, John Baker, said. "The family and friends, the Keller community, the American Airlines community, the aviation community."

The pilot's celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 19, at White's Chapel Methodist Church in Southlake.